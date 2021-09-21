A NEW protocol for dealing with Llucmajor’s cat population has been approved by the Council in an effort to regulate and organise those feeding these animals.

With this protocol the intention of the Council is to achieve a responsible management of urban feline colonies, with the advice of a registered veterinary technician and the essential collaboration of volunteers, in order to have tools to control the colonies.

These objectives are intended to be achieved through the application of the approved protocol, which is based on the execution of the capture-sterilisation-return method, the optimal procedure for the control of urban feline colonies.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



In order to implement the protocol and achieve the objectives set out in it, all those people who want to collaborate and be part of the volunteer force must apply for authorisation to the Council, which will issue a card confirming their situation.

The mayor of Llucmajor, Éric Jareño, observed that “the Council recognises the work carried out so far by all residents and especially the volunteers of associations, feeding and carrying out tasks of castration of these feral cats thus avoiding the overpopulation in the urban nuclei.”

Thank you for reading ‘New protocol for dealing with Llucmajor’s cat population’ and remember that all articles produced by Euro Weekly News may be accessed free of charge.