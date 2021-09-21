Nerja animal charity finds new homes for two dogs

NERJA charity the Costa Animal Society (CAS) has successfully rehoused dogs Swiffer and Betty following an appeal for adopters.

The Nerja animal charity had urgently been looking for a home for elderly dog Swiffer since his owner died in hospital last month.

The Lhasa Apso cross has now been reserved for adoption thanks to the help of a local dog groomer named Sara who provided a free makeover for Swiffer before sharing his story online.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



An older Spanish lady from Nerja was the first to contact the Costa Animal Society (CAS) and by the beginning of October Swiffer should be enjoying his retirement years in the comfort of his new home.

Meanwhile, Betty was initially brought to the Costa Animal Society (CAS) as part of a litter of Staffy cross pups in 2018. While her more outgoing siblings found homes fairly quickly, shy Betty not show well to potential adopters and stayed in kennels for a few years.

Fortunately, she was recently seen on the CAS website by a former resident of Nerja who had moved back to the UK. After CAS checked his local references, arrangements were made for Betty’s ground transport to England and she has now traded a bed in the kennels for a life on the sofa.

CAS is now hosting a karaoke night to raise funds to continue to look after local animals.

The fundraiser will take place on Tuesday, October 12 at 8 pm at Fitzgerald´s in Nerja. Tickets, priced €5, are available from Fitzgerald´s or the CAS shop on Calle Castilla Perez, 2, Nerja.

Thank you for reading, don´t forget to check The Euro Weekly News for all your up-to-date local and international news stories.