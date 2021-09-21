Ministry of Health to improve the quality of life of people with Alzheimer’s

The Ministry of Health has pledged to improve the quality of life of people with Alzheimer’s and their carers.

The Ministry has said it will continue to support the actions of the regional governments in implementing the Neurodegenerative Diseases Strategy, based on the best available scientific evidence together with scientific societies and patient associations.

According to World Health Organisation data, more than 55 million people (8.1 per cent of women and 5.4 per cent of men over 65) are living with dementia, and it is estimated that this figure will increase to 78 million by 2030 and 139 million by 2050.

The Health Ministry said, “The Ministry for Health has addressed this pathology within the Neurodegenerative Diseases Strategy, approved by the Interterritorial Council in 2016 with the consensus of all the agents involved and based on the best scientific evidence available. Subsequently, in 2017, Spain supported the WHO’s Global Action Plan on Dementia 2017-2025.

“Both the Strategy and the Global Action Plan converge on the main lines of work to be implemented to improve the lives of people with Alzheimer’s and their carers and families, while setting targets to reduce the impact on the health of patients, their living environment and health and social service providers.

“On this World Alzheimer’s Day, hopes are pinned on scientific and technological advances. And in this line, within the framework of the Strategy, actions continue to be promoted based on the best available evidence to make progress in prevention, diagnosis, care and treatment, in collaboration with the regional governments, scientific societies and patient association,” it added on September 21.

