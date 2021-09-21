Military deployed to support Scotland’s Covid-19 response

Military personnel will be deployed to support Scotland’s Covid-19 response.

Some 225 Armed Forces personnel will be deployed to support the Scottish Ambulance Service in the fight against Covid-19 from Saturday, September 25.

The UK Government has approved the support through the Military Assistance to the Civil Authority process, following a request from the Scotland Office, working with Scottish Government. The Ministry of Defence will provide 114 people to augment ambulance drivers and a further 111 personnel who will operate Mobile Testing Units which the military previously supported in 2020.

Defence Secretary Ben Wallace said, “Our Armed Forces are once again stepping up, demonstrating their versatility as we support the Covid-19 response across the UK. We are proud to work alongside the dedicated men and women at the Scottish Ambulance Service as they continue to provide a lifesaving service to the people of Scotland.

“Our commitment to provide rapid support to communities and civil authorities is being delivered alongside the deployment of thousands of personnel on operations around the world,” he added on September 21.

A total of 114 personnel, including drivers and support staff, will provide resilience to the Scottish Ambulance Service by carrying out non-emergency driving work, and each will be paired with a clinical professional. They are expected to be on task for a couple of months. The support will focus on the central belt of Scotland, primarily Glasgow, Lanarkshire, Ayrshire and Arran, Fife and Edinburgh.

