Milestone hit with over 16 million NHS App users

People needing organs could benefit from life saving transplants new donors have registered their preference using the NHS App.

Speaking at London Tech Week, Health and Social Care Secretary Sajid Javid announced that more than 16 million people have now downloaded the NHS App, with over 12 million new users since the NHS Covid Pass – the Covid -19 vaccination status service – was added on 17 May.

Social Care Secretary Sajid Javid said, “The benefits of technology are enormous. Nowhere has tech transformation proved its worth more than in health and care.

“We all owe so much not just to our doctors, nurses and colleagues on the front line but also the coders, developers and innovators who helped our NHS stay so strong.

“We’ve seen what healthtech can do at a time when health systems around the world were under incredible strain. We must build on the progress that we’ve all seen and deliver this long-awaited digital revolution,” he added on September 21.

NHS App users are also benefiting from easier access to NHS services. During the past four months, almost 3.2 million repeat prescriptions were ordered and over 268,000 GP appointments booked via the app, saving valuable time for patients and clinicians.

Alex Hudson, Head of the NHS Organ Donor Register at NHS Blood and Transplant, said, “Since the new organ donation law came into effect, our priority has been to ensure that each person knows that organ donation is still a choice. By enabling people to check, amend and update their organ donation decision, the NHS app makes it easier than ever for people to manage and control their own organ donation decision.

“Even though organ donation has changed to an opt out system, it is important for people to be aware that families will still always be approached before organ donation goes ahead. When a person has proactively registered their organ donation decision, we know this provides great comfort and reassurance for families at what is an incredibly difficult time.”

