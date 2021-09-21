Mijas parents appeal for €50,000 for daughter´s surgery

JOHNNY and Steffi Gracie from Miraflores, Mijas, are issuing an urgent appeal for funds for their daughter, Lara, who has been given just months to receive surgery.

The 12-year-old from Mijas who was born with unexpected mental and physical disabilities, needs surgery for her scoliosis.

Lara was diagnosed with a rare form of stage 3 lymphoma by coincidence whilst undergoing a complicated mouth surgery at the age of 5. After having nearly lost her due to pneumonia close to the end of her chemotherapy, she pulled through.

However, due to her being unwell during chemotherapy and the lack of proper physiotherapy during this difficult time, her scoliosis deteriorated drastically, leaving her diagnosed with 93 degree scoliosis and with surgery scheduled for 2020.

The pandemic delayed Lara´s operation, however, and this year an orthopedic surgeon said that Lara´s condition had now reached 105 degrees and said she may have complications from surgery and paralysis.

Johnny and Steffi approached another doctor, however, at the Children’s Hospital San Juan de Deu in Barcelona who has the necessary knowledge and experience to do her surgery.

The price for the operation is set to be more than €50,000 however, and the couple´s health insurance has said it will not cover Lara´s surgery.

Johnny and Steffi are now appealing for funds for her operation and have already raised €5,670 on their Go Fund Me page.

They are asking the public, “to give a little in order to save our Lara from dying.”

To donate to Lara´s operation visit www.gofundme.com/4820b1d1.

