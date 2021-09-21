Mijas fire in Cerrado del Aguila. Firefighters are reportedly at the scene of the fire and are working to extinguish it.

According to Wildfire Watch users the fire broke out in the Cerrado del Aguila area at around 1:45 PM on Tuesday, September 21.

Helicopters have been seen flying overhead and were said to be assessing the situation.

According to reports from Plan Infoca, 1 Super Puma helicopter, 1 Kamov helicopter, 2 fire engines, 1 operations technician and 1 environmental officer are already working on the fire.

According to locals in the area rain is setting in and it is hoped that this will help Firefighters control the fire.

