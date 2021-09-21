Mijas fire in Cerrado del Aguila

By
Alex Glenn
-
0
Mijas fire in Cerrado del Aguila
Mijas fire in Cerrado del Aguila Credit: Facebook

Mijas fire in Cerrado del Aguila. Firefighters are reportedly at the scene of the fire and are working to extinguish it.

According to Wildfire Watch users the fire broke out in the Cerrado del Aguila area at around 1:45 PM on Tuesday, September 21.

Helicopters have been seen flying overhead and were said to be assessing the situation.

According to reports from Plan Infoca, 1 Super Puma helicopter, 1 Kamov helicopter, 2 fire engines, 1 operations technician and 1 environmental officer are already working on the fire.

According to locals in the area rain is setting in and it is hoped that this will help Firefighters control the fire.

Alex Glenn
https://www.euroweeklynews.com
Alex Glenn is a reporter for Spain’s largest English-speaking newspaper, Euro Weekly News. Formerly she worked in the NHS for 15 years until relocating to Spain in 2018. She loves the Spanish lifestyle, language and culture and spent several years learning Spanish before moving to Spain for a better quality of life. She has made her home in the mountains in Almeria, where she loves being part of a rural community that has a mix of both expats and Spanish residents. In her spare time, she enjoys hiking, reading and exploring the area where she lives.

