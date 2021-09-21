MÉS per Mallorca calls for restrictions on sale of homes to non-residents

The MÉS members of the Balearic Parliament
MÉS per Mallorca calls for restrictions on sale of homes to non-residents in order to make it easier for local people to obtain housing.

It is one of the Island’s smaller but influential political parties made up from a coalition of left-wing politicians and members of the Green Party which rights for the rights of Mallorcans.

On September 17, it presented some 18 resolutions in the Balearic Parliament for debate during the coming session with perhaps the most controversial aimed at foreigners buying properties on the island or purchasing residency.

It is determined to try to ensure that the National Government guarantees the right to housing as a fundamental right for all and that rents should be controlled at an affordable level whilst non-residents should not be allowed to purchase property, nor should they be given residential rights if they buy a property costing more than €500,000.

Their other main demand is that the Balearic Government should ‘police’ tourism in such a way that the quality of both accommodation and type of tourist be upgraded and that the hospitality industry should be required to be set sustainability levels.

Linked with this is a demand that expansion work on the Son Sant Joan Airport in Palma be stopped and that the local government should have the power to restrict the number of people allowed to travel to the island at any time by air or sea.


