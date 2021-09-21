THE Marratxi Council gave thanks to Local Police and Civil Protection for their commitment and hard work during the pandemic.

The 10th Annual Celebration of Local Police Day (which had been postponed twice due to the pandemic) was held on September 17 at the La Deixalleria offices in the town.

To show its gratitude, the Council awarded 25 certificates to those individuals who volunteered and to those companies who made donations.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



These awards are intended to highlight the collaboration and selfless sacrifices of the winners for the benefit of the community during the Covid-19 health crisis.

The Colonette company has been one of the most distinguished for its support to the police force and emergency teams. “We are very grateful that they have recognized our detail of bringing chocolate to the emergency services during confinement so that they could have a hot snack or dinner during those difficult days” observed Councillor for the Interior, Pedro López.

“During the state of alarm, we generated two shifts in the morning and afternoon in collaboration with the police to comply with regulations and another service to energize, put on music and congratulate the birthdays of the neighbourhoods during the confinement” commented Jaume Garcías, head of the Marratxí Civil Protection Group.

Final comment came from Alberto Rodríguez Tarongí, head of the Marratxí Local Police, who expressed his satisfaction with the celebration of the day after waiting for nearly two years.

Thank you for reading ‘Marratxi Council gave thanks to Local Police and Civil Protection’ and remember that all articles produced by Euro Weekly News may be accessed free of charge.