MALLORCA to be special guest at Berlin TV Series Fest which runs from September 23 to 26 and gives the Mallorca Film Commission an opportunity to promote the island.

The Berlin TV Series Fest is a prestigious festival focused on series for television, which is open to professionals in production, screenwriting, directing and acting, but also to technical staff and film commissions.

Apart from numerous screenings, it is a great opportunity for networking and Mallorca has a record of being a popular destination for all types of audio-visual productions with three German programmes being filmed there already this year and a Dutch cooking show just completing shooting in Palma.

As a special guest, the Mallorca Film Commission will present the island as a set for the shooting of series, through two case studies of recent international products: König von Palma and The Mallorca Files.

In addition, an event will be organised on Thursday September 23 at the Spanish embassy in Berlin, whose main objective is to introduce the Mallorcan delegation that will travel to Berlin (formed by producers and production companies from the island) with prestigious international producers, distributors and exhibitors.

