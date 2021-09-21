MALLORCA Design Day competition goes ahead this year and six local designers have been shortlisted for the awards ceremony which takes place at the Ramis factory in Inca this Friday, September 24.

A total of 47 collections were received this year, with international participation from South America, Italy and the USA as well as every Autonomous Community in Spain with the theme for the collections being ‘Save the Sea’.

The judges have already awarded a collection by Argentine designers Camila Medina and Agostina Mucanna with the International Fashion Award for their collection MÍMESIS, in which they reuse disused broken boat sails, which was the jury’s favourite.

The National Prize went to the designer from Biscay, Begoña Chaves Agulla, whose garments are inspired by old sailors’ work attire.

Of the six Balearic finalists, four are based in Palma, one in Pollensa and one in Ibiza.

The aim of Mallorca Design Day is to showcase and promote new talents in the world of design on an international level.

The FIT (Fashion and Technology Institute) in New York also highlights this Spanish event on its website.

The III Mallorca Design Day will have a physical-digital format in line with what has been done in other international fashion shows such as Paris, Milan and New York and full details of the event and its participants may be found at https://www.mallorcadesignday.es/.

