Mallorca Design Day competition goes ahead this year

By
John Smith
-
0
Confirming the six Balearic finalists
Confirming the six Balearic finalists Credit: Mallorca Design Day

MALLORCA Design Day competition goes ahead this year and six local designers have been shortlisted for the awards ceremony which takes place at the Ramis factory in Inca this Friday, September 24.

A total of 47 collections were received this year, with international participation from South America, Italy and the USA as well as every Autonomous Community in Spain with the theme for the collections being ‘Save the Sea’.

The judges have already awarded a collection by Argentine designers Camila Medina and Agostina Mucanna with the International Fashion Award for their collection MÍMESIS, in which they reuse disused broken boat sails, which was the jury’s favourite.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --

The National Prize went to the designer from Biscay, Begoña Chaves Agulla, whose garments are inspired by old sailors’ work attire.

Of the six Balearic finalists, four are based in Palma, one in Pollensa and one in Ibiza.

The aim of Mallorca Design Day is to showcase and promote new talents in the world of design on an international level.


The FIT (Fashion and Technology Institute) in New York also highlights this Spanish event on its website.

The III Mallorca Design Day will have a physical-digital format in line with what has been done in other international fashion shows such as Paris, Milan and New York and full details of the event and its participants may be found at https://www.mallorcadesignday.es/.

Thank you for reading ‘Mallorca Design Day competition goes ahead this year’ and remember that all articles produced by Euro Weekly News may be accessed free of charge.


John Smith
https://www.euroweeklynews.com/

Married to Ophelia in Gibraltar in 1978, John has spent much of his life travelling on security print and minting business and visited every continent except Antarctica.

Having retired several years ago, the couple moved to their house in Estepona and John became a regular news writer for the EWN Media Group taking particular interest in Finance, Gibraltar and Costa del Sol Social Scene.

Share your story with us by emailing [email protected], by calling +34 951 38 61 61 or by messaging our Facebook page www.facebook.com/EuroWeeklyNews

LEAVE A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here