Malaga house prices set to rise

THE prices of houses in Malaga city are set to rise as the number of homes up for sale has decreased.

According to reports, the number of properties for sale in Malaga has fallen by five per cent in the last year, increasing house prices.

The reduction of the housing stock for sale in Malaga, of five per cent, is slightly higher than the national figure at 4 per cent.

In 14 cities, the number of homes up for sale has increased, including in Ceuta, where there are 19 per cent more houses on sale, Orense with 16 per cent more, and Gerona with 10 per cent more.

The largest reduction in supply is Pamplona, ​​where available housing has fallen by 28 per cent. Next are the cities of Soria with a decrease of 24 per cent, Santander at 23 per cent, Teruel at 22 per cent, and Guadalajara at 19 per cent.

Among the largest cities, Madrid and Valencia have been the ones that have recorded the greatest drop in housing supply, with a decrease of 11 per cent. In Sevilla the supply has been reduced by six per cent.

Barcelona is the only large city in which there are more homes for sale with seven per cent more.

