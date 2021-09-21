LUX MUNDI in Fuengirola has special boutique sale with top quality clothes at prices everybody can afford.

From now until October 15, the Lux Mundi Boutique in Calle Nueva No 7 Fuengirola will be running its Grand One Euro Sale.

Open Tuesday to Friday from 10am to 1pm you can have great fun browsing through all of the ladies and men’s clothes, shoes and jewellery with so many bargains at just €1 per item.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



Although not in the sale, there is also a fine selection of kitchen and household objects all at great prices and stock changes regularly.

They are currently accepting donations of household goods and items of clothing and would appreciate it if you could bring them in bags that you do not need during the normal opening hours.

On Thursday October 28, there will be a Taizé Prayer session at the Parish Church of San Jose in Fuengirola starting at 8pm.

If you wish to take part in this monthly prayer for unity and for all your personal intentions send an email to [email protected] and please be aware that social distancing and wearing of face masks will be required.

Thank you for reading ‘Lux Mundi in Fuengirola has special boutique sale with top quality clothes’ and remember that all articles produced by Euro Weekly News may be accessed free of charge.