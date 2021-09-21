Lorraine Kelly leaves viewers gobsmacked after swearing during Jason Donovan chat

Lorraine Kelly leaves viewers gobsmacked after she swore during an interview with Jason Donovan when the pair were chatting about wild water swimming.

The 61-year-old was interviewing Aussie singer Jason on Tuesday morning, and the pair got talking about hobbies.

Lorraine said: “During Covid, a lot of people have been taking up different hobbies,”

“You’ve been painting but we share the joy of swimming, wild water swimming, isn’t it great?”

She added: “It actually makes you feel alive.”

Jason watched a clip of Lorraine swimming and commented that: “It feels fantastic, it gets rid of a hangover!”

Lorraine saw her dog on the clip and gushed: “Oh gosh, there’s me and Angus look! There’s my wee dog!”

Jason commented that: “Lorraine, I didn’t realise that I was actually going to see pictures of you swimming, which is fantastic! What month of the year was that?”

Lorraine replied: “That was last month,” and added: “I did do it last November in Scotland though.”

Jason asked Lorraine how swimming in Scotland in the winter was and she quickly replied: “Bollocking! It was really cold!”

Astonished viewers quickly took to Twitter after hearing Lorraine swear.

One fan said: “I think @reallorraine might be in for a bit of a bol***king after that c**k up #lorraine.”

Another person said: “Did @reallorraine just swear on #Lorraine when Jason Donovan asked how swimming in November went .. “Bol***king” .. I swear I heard her say .. Or do I need to get my ears syringed. Always a Joy Lorraine x.”

