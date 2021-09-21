Lifeless bodies of a young child and two adults discovered on Almeria beaches

The lifeless bodies of a young child and two adults have been discovered on beaches in Almeria’s Vera and Carboneras.

The Guardia civil began an investigation after the lifeless bodies of a young child and two adults were discovered on beaches in Vera and Carboneras. It is possible that these people had been washed ashore after their boat ended up in trouble in the Alboran Sea.

According to a spokesperson for the emergency services speaking to Europa Press, the emergency services were notified at 23.20 on Monday, September 20, that a body had been spotted on the beach of Puerto Rey, in Vera. The body sadly was said to be that “of a small child lying on the sand”.

Local police along with the Guardia civil and health services were notified of the body and headed to the scene. Sadly, they confirmed the death of a child. Shockingly only 200 metres from the child’s body officers also discovered the body of a woman.

The emergency services received another call on Tuesday morning, September 21, at shortly before 10:30 AM. The call alerted the emergency services to the discovery of a dead person on the shore of El Algarrobico beach.

Sadly in Almeria over the last 48 hours, five bodies have been washed up along the coastline.

As reported by La Noncion, “On Sunday morning, Civil Protection transferred to the fishing port of Carboneras the body of a migrant aged between 40 and 45 located on the beach of Los Muertos, in the same municipality, while late on Monday the lifeless body of another man was found in the sea off the coast of the municipality of Garrucha.”

