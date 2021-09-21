La Palma: Lava is advancing at a rate of 200 metres per hour

Lava is advancing at a rate of 200 metres per hour and is now just two kilometres from the coast of La Palma



Devastating rivers of lava are steadily advancing towards the coast of la Palma island at a rate 200 metres per hour, engulfing everything in their path with molten rock.

As of this afternoon, September 21, the lava was poised to pour into Todoque, in the Llanos de Aridane area, the last town the lava will destroy before reaching the sea. Troops have cordoned off the area to guarantee security.

The lava, which is more than 1,000 degrees celsius hot, has burned 183 houses, at least one school and obliterated another 200 facilities such as swimming pools and tennis courts. More than 100 hectares of prime farmland has also been destroyed.

When the lava hits the sea, explosions and plumes of released toxic gases are expected to be released.

These gases will reach mainland Spain by Thursday but they will have dissipated to the point where they will pose a health hazard, according to scientists.

