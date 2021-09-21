La Palma: Lava destroys 166 buildings and more than 100 hectares of land

Rivers of lava have destroyed at least 166 buildings and more than 100 hectares of land on the island of La Palma.

Scores of homes and at least one school have been obliterated by three lava flows from the mouth of Cumbre Vieja volcano. At least 103 hectares of farm land have also been destroyed.

Further destruction is expected as the lava moves more slowly than predicted towards the sea.

Twenty schools in volcano hit La Palma have been suspended until further notice and other facilities are at risk.

The schools include educational centres in El Paso, Los Llanos de Aridane and Tazacorte.

Lava has also destroyed the Los Campitos school, which has 23 students enrolled, and it threatens the Todoque school, which has 25 school places.

Although the lava was expected to reach the coast in the evening on September 20, it has yet to do so and scientists warn that it may occur today.

When that happens, explosions and toxic gas are expected to engulf the area. However, acid rain is looking less likely now, experts said.

The Spanish Merchant Navy has temporarily prohibited navigation in the areas close to the volcanic eruption in La Palma.

