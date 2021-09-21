Jet2 passenger plane in midair ‘onboard emergency’ as flight forced to divert. A Jet2 flight-heading for the Canary Islands has reportedly been forced to divert.

The flight was heading from Birmingham to the Canary Islands. The flight was reportedly forced to divert after an on-board emergency was declared. Flight LS1259 was spotted diverting towards Faro in Portugal. At the moment the reason for the diversion is not yet known. The possibility of the flight being diverted due to the eruption of the volcano on La Palma has been raised though.

One flight fan had been studying the Flight Radar website and they took to social media to say: “Jet2 flight LS1279 #Birmingham- #GranCanaria squawking over #Portugal it seems like a decompression problem at first glance.”

The plane had left from Birmingham Airport as expected on Tuesday morning at around 11:20 AM but online flight paths showed that rather than heading for the expected touchdown in Gran Canaria at 3.30pm local time, the flight was instead heading towards Portugal’s Faro.

At the moment Jet2 have not commented on the change of route.

Dramatic footage has spread across social media showing the eruption of La Palma’s volcano. The volcano has multiple mouths and lava has already buried hundreds of homes. Thousands of people have already been evacuated and according to the Guardia civil they expect up to 10,000 people will have to be evacuated from the island.

