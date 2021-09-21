Hundreds of people will pray for 40 days against abortion at a clinic in Spain’s Cordoba.

Over 200 people have already registered to take part in the ’40 Days for Life’ campaign in Cordoba. The campaign is an international one and their objective is to “end abortion at a local level through prayer, fasting, community awareness and a peaceful, daily and constant vigil in front of the abortion clinics”.

The campaign will see peaceful vigils held outside various clinics where abortions are held. The vigil in Cordoba though it is expected to have over 200 people attend.

According to the campaign’s website the campaign will take place in Cordoba between September 22 and October 31. As reported by Europa Press the campaign will also have peaceful vigils on the same dates that will take place in Madrid, Barcelona, Valladolid, Pamplona, Vitoria, Cadiz and Cadiz’s El Puerto de Santa Maria.

The campaign will follow social distancing measures in some form. In Cordoba over 200 people have registered to take part but they will pray in groups of between one and six people. The vigils will be carried out in one-hour shifts for 12 hours a day. According to the group this will be “the main and most visible public action of ’40 Days for Life’, which consists of an uninterrupted and concentrated prayer vigil outside the abortion clinic”.

As reported by La Noncion, “However, those who want to support this campaign are also asked to do so in their ‘parishes and communities’ and, in localities where there are no clinics where abortions are performed, to pray ‘in a significant place’ in their locality, ‘such as the Town Hall, the courthouse or a crossroads of main streets’.”

