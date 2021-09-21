Heavy rains in the province of Granada force road closures

Heavy rains in the province of Granada Spain have forced the closure of roads across many of its municipalities.

The 112 services in Andalucia have responded to thirty emergency calls due to the heavy rains registered on Tuesday, September 21 in the province of Granada. Heavy downpours caused flooding and roadblocks across several municipalities, according to reports from the Junta de Andalucía.

The municipalities most affected have been Montefrío, Íllora (especially the district of Alomartes) and Chimeneas, where there has been flooding of houses and farmhouses due to the rainfall registered. Incidents have also been recorded in Huétor-Tajar, Loja, Láchar and Huéscar.

The storm has damaged several roads, including the GR-4403 in Huétor-Tajar, which remains preventatively cut off at the top of the AVE railway track. The GR-3402 in Chimeneas and the A-336 from Íllora to Alomartes have also been affected. The heavy rains have caused damage to several cars, which were washed away, leading to some rescues.

The State Meteorological Agency (Aemet) has maintained the yellow alert warning for rains in the province of Granada and in the regions of the Genil Basin, Guadix and Baza. The yellow warning remains in place until at least 12.00 tomorrow.

 


