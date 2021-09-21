‘Funeral home’ sponsors advert urging people not to get vaccinated, but not everything is as it seems.

The advert comes with a stunning twist. A van has been spotted travelling the streets of North Carolina with an advert saying ‘Don’t get vaccinated’.

Some people may think that the advert has just been sponsored by anti-vaxxers but on closer inspection the ad seems to be sponsored by ‘Wilmore Funeral Home’.

This is where the twist comes in. If you head online and search for ‘Wilmore Funeral Home’ a website comes up. The website is simple and boasts a black and white design complete with the message: ‘Get vaccinated now. If not, see you soon.’

As you head further into the website the true nature of the advert can actually be seen. The website directs you to a local private healthcare centre called StarMed. The health centre offers coronavirus jabs and explains how safe they are.

The underlying website for StarMed says: ‘A vaccine earns government approval only after it has been proven to be both safe and effective.

‘The approval process involves panels of independent experts retained by the pharmaceutical companies as well as reviews by the FDA’s own scientific staff and an independent panel of experts convened by the FDA.

‘No serious safety concerns have been reported with either the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines.’

The website also adds: ‘In clinical trials, the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines were shown to be more than 94% effective and Johnson & Johnson more than 66%.’

According to StarMed: “StarMed Urgent & Family Care is a community-focused, fully equipped urgent care center and family medicine practice that provides white-glove service and personalized medical care to all patients.”

