EU disinfection robot delivered to Spanish hospital

The European Commission has delivered the 200th disinfection robot to the Consorci Corporacio Sanitaria Parc Tauli hospital in Barcelona.

The robots, donated by the Commission, help sanitise Covid-19 patient rooms and are part of the Commission’s action to supply hospitals across the EU to help them cope with the effects of the coronavirus pandemic.

Twenty-five disinfection robots have already been working night and day across Spain since February to help tackle the spread of the coronavirus.

Executive Vice-President for a Europe fit for the Digital Age, Margrethe Vestager, said, “Assisting Member States overcome the challenges of the pandemic continues to be a number one priority and these donations – a very tangible form of support – are a prime example of what can be achieved.

“This is European solidarity in action and I am pleased to see the Commission can go the extra mile in donating an additional 100 disinfection robots to hospitals in need,” she added on September 21.

Nearly every EU Member State has now received at least one disinfection robot, which disinfects a standard patient room in under 15 minutes, alleviating hospital staff and offering them and their patients greater protection against potential infection.

