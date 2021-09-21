Employment in tourism sector continues to recover

Employment in the Spanish tourism sector continues to recover with almost 100,000 new employees in August compared to the same month last year.

Social Security affiliates in the tourism sector grew by four percent year-on-year in August to 2,336,501 employees, 91,405 more than a year ago. This is the third consecutive month that this year-on-year growth has been recorded, according to data published by Turespana.

Employment in the tourism sector accounts for 12.3 per cent of all workers in Spain.

The Minister for Industry, Trade and Tourism, Reyes Maroto, said, “The data is positive, as they show that the trend of recovery in tourism employment has been consolidated in August with a higher growth, in relative terms, than that of all those affiliated in the Spanish economy and in the services sector.

“Despite this improvement, it is still necessary to extend the safety shield provided by the ERTEs in sectors whose activity has not yet fully normalised due to the slow recovery of international mobility, as is the case of tourism, which remains a sensitive sector for the Government”, she added.

In August, employment in hotels and catering and travel agencies/tour operators as a whole increased in almost all Autonomous Communities with the exception of the Canary Islands, the Community of Madrid, the Basque Country and La Rioja. In absolute figures, the largest increases were in the Balearic Islands (+19,716 new registrations), Andalusia (+18,956), Catalonia (+11,100) and Valencia (10,839).

In relative terms, the year-on-year decrease in the Canary Islands (-2.2 per cent) and the increase in the Balearic Islands (16.6 per cent) stand out.

