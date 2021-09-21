DGT send letters asking thousands of drivers to repeat the ITV test

THE DGT has sent out letters to thousands of drivers asking them to repeat the ITV test on their vehicle



Some vehicle owners in Spain can expect a letter in the post from the General Directorate of Traffic (DGT) which this time might not be for a traffic fine, instead, it will most likely be a request asking you to take your vehicle for another ITV test, which of course has to still be paid for.

This request is one of the modifications made to the ITV test, as published in the BOE (Official State Gazette), more specifically as stated in Royal Decree 265/2021, which was approved on April 13, and relates to any vehicles that have subsequently been repaired after having been declared a ‘total loss’ by the insurance companies after an accident.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



The Royal Decree 265/2021 states that any vehicle that was declared a ‘total loss’ must retake another ITV test, with this term of course relating to an instance where the cost of repairing a vehicle after an accident greatly outweighs the value of the vehicle, but some owners insist on still having their vehicle repaired for whatever reason, with a lot of insurance companies nowadays already classing a vehicle as a ‘total loss’ when the cost of the repair already exceeds 75 per cent of the value of the car.

In this instance, the DGT is insisting the vehicle passes another ITV to prove its roadworthiness, and in the event of the vehicle failing the ITV then it must be repaired and retested until it is deemed fit to circulate on Spanish roads, with a maximum period of two months given allowed to the owner during which to fix the vehicle and take it for a new ITV test.

Failure to comply can result in a fine of between €200 and €500, and whilst being repaired. the vehicle can only legally travel on the road to the garage, and then to the ITV centre, with a fine of €200 for any driver caught using the vehicle under any other circumstances, (although this is more interpretable).

In the event of the vehicle being considered unfit to pass the ITV due to serious defects, it will be prohibited from using the roads, and can only be taken to the garage for repairs by the use of a tow truck, as reported by laopiniondemalaga.es.

___________________________________________________________

Thank you for reading, and don’t forget to check The Euro Weekly News for all your up-to-date local and international news stories.