BBC in battle to save latest series of Strictly

THE BBC is embroiled in a battle to save the latest series of Strictly Come dancing amid the row over three dancers not being jabbed



The ongoing row over three professional dancers refusing to get vaccinated is threatening to put the latest series of the BBC’s hit show Strictly Come Dancing into jeopardy it is reported, with even Prime Minister Boris Johnson interrupting his trip to meet US President Joe Biden, to getting involved.

Bosses at the Beeb are said to be in total meltdown as the drama escalates, with the show’s celebrities complaining that they have been unnecessarily exposed to the unvaccinated dancers, with one furious participant reported to have said, “We should have been protected”.

James Jordan, one of the show’s former dancers commented, “If someone on this show gets this virus and their immune system is really low and they die. I don’t believe they should be dancing and putting the whole cast of Strictly in jeopardy”, and called on the BBC to name and shame the three dancers who have caused the problem, and to even remove them from the show.

It emerged last night, Monday, September 20, that one of the celebrities, a household name on British television, and who is very pro-vaccine, revealed that they had no idea that their dance partner had not had the jab, after already spending many hours rehearsing together, and that while there are strict Covid bubbles on the show, they are clearly unhappy about the failure of Beeb bosses to ensure that everybody was safe.

A friend of the celebrity said, “They just couldn’t believe that their partner would not have had a jab. Strictly is the biggest show on TV and has been trumpeting its anti-Covid measures throughout the pandemic. They thought they’d be protected so to discover their partner hasn’t even had a single jab is very worrying. The couple have already spent tens of hours practicing together. Clearly, there is a lot of anger and a lot of questions to be asked”, as reported by thesun.co.uk.

