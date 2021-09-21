THE Balearic Government welcomed returning Paralympians with a reception in the courtyard of the Consolat de Mar in Mallorca on September 20.

President Francina Armengol, the Minister of Social Affairs and Sports, Fina Santiago, and the Director General of Sports, Carles Gonyalons, congratulated five Paralympic athletes who have returned from Tokyo.

Those present were the cyclist Joan Reinoso, the canoeist Adrián Castaño, the triathlete Alejandro Sánchez Palomero, the swimmer Xavi Torres, all Mallorcans and the Menorcan footballer Miguel Ángel Sánchez.

Each of them has received the recognition of the Balearic Islands by way of a lithograph created especially by the Mallorcan artist Maria Morell.

Armengol thanked them for “the personal sacrifice that means for all of you to be able to participate in an Olympic Games as well as the families, coaches, technical teams, friends who have encouraged you to continue with this sporting task”.

This is the year in which the participation of the Balearic Islands in the Olympic and Paralympic Games has reached a historic record, with 23 athletes taking part and the Balearic Government held an earlier reception to welcome the 18 athletes back home.

