The autonomous community of Asturias has become the first in Spain to reach the ‘new normal’



According to current numbers in the autonomous community of Asturias, it has become the first region in Spain to reach the level of the ‘new normal’, bringing life back to somewhere near to how it was before the pandemic, with recorded cases now reportedly numbering less than 25 per 100,000 inhabitants, and with almost 84 per cent of the population now already double-vaccinated.

Added to these statistics, the data of the accumulated incidence to seven days is 1.77 cases, compared to that of almost 34 for the rest of the country on average, giving Asturias the best data in all of Spain.

Even so, Pablo Fernandez, the Minister of Health of the regional government has already said that he wants to avoid triumphalism, despite the fact that the panorama has changed notably, going so far as to announce that in the next month all the restrictions are not expected to disappear, although there will be much more flexibility perhaps, but he has told the population that they will still have to live with the rules, as reported by cadenaser.es.

