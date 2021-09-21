Andalucia nets record trade surplus in July

Andalucia has registered a record trade surplus of 2,422 million euros with international sales rising in all provinces in July.

The exports of Andalucia achieved the best July since 1995 reaching the 2,866 million euros and experiencing growth of 38 per cent compared to July 202.

“The outstanding progress in July, with which the Andalusian foreign sector adds five consecutive months of growth in its exports above 20 per cent, amply compensates for the decrease of 14.76 per cent suffered in July 2020, the fourth month of Covid incidence -19 in Spain,” the Junta said.

In July, Spanish exports overall increased by 13.6 per cent over the same month in 2020, reaching 26.568 billion euros, a record high for the month of July. Imports rose by 18.9 per cent year-on-year to 28.165 billion euros. As a result, a deficit of 1.597 billion euros was recorded in July 2021, compared to a deficit of 306.3 billion euros in the same month in 2020.

Compared to pre-pandemic levels, the rate of change remains positive. Exports are up 5.1 per cent compared to July 2019 and imports are up 1.4 per cent year-on-year.

