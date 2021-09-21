Almeria marks World Tourism Day with free museum entry

ALMERIA will mark World Tourism Day on Monday, September 27 with free entry to its museums.

Visitors to Almeria will be offered free tickets to eight museums over three days from September 25 to 27 to mark World Tourism Day.

Almeria´s Councillor for Tourism, Carlos Sanchez, announced the news.

He said: “It is a great opportunity to get to know the enormous cultural and historical heritage that Almería treasures and enjoy the many possibilities that the city offers for free.”

He added, “we have made an effort to extend the opening days and hours to make it easier for people from Almería and tourists to get to know our wide range.”

Although tickets will be free, it will be necessary to register in advance at those museums that usually charge, including the Civil War Refuges, the Cinema House and the Guitar Museum.

The free tickets can be collected from the museums.

Other museums included in the free ticket event are the Heritage Interpretation Center, the Espacio 2 Art Museum, the ‘Doña Pakyta’ Art Museum and the House of the Poet.

