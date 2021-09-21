Alicante earmarks half a million euros for smart cameras. The cameras are expected to be installed in the areas of Las Atalayas, Pla de la Vallonga, Llano del Espartal and Aguamarga.

Alicante city council have taken another step forwards in the digitalisation of the business parks in Alicante. The Municipal Government Board are putting out for tender a contract which will see intelligent cameras installed in the industrial areas of Las Atalayas, Pla de la Vallonga, Llano del Espartal and Aguamarga. The budget for the work comes in at 584,634.91 euros and it is expected that the installation work will take around five months to complete.

It is hoped that these new smart cameras will help improve security, access control and vehicle traffic within the industrial areas. The proposal has been put forward by the Local Agency for Economic and Social Development (ALDES).

Mari Carmen de España, the Councillor for Employment and Development spoke of the project and said: “this project continues the process of comprehensive improvement and digitisation of industrial and business areas, which includes among other actions the improvement of the quality of urbanisation and landscaping, the expansion of parking spaces, the change to a new way of lighting, and the creation of a new lighting system for the industrial and business areas.”

According to the City Council: “The digitalisation of the business areas began this year with the addition of sensors in Las Atalayas, with the installation of a series of devices to monitor aspects such as noise levels and air quality. With the implementation of these intelligent cameras it will be possible to improve aspects such as security, traffic regulation and access control.

“This project is promoted by the Local Development Agency, but implemented by the Traffic and Transport Department, and is co-financed by IVACE.”

