Aemet issues Costa del Sol yellow alert for gale force 7 winds

By
Ron Howells
-
0
Aemet issues Costa del Sol yellow alert for gale force 7 winds
Costa del Sol on yellow alert for gale force 7 winds

Aemet has issued a yellow warning for gale force 7 winds across Almería, Granada and the Straits of Gibraltar.

Aemet, Spain’s meteorological weather agency, has forecast very high winds today, Tuesday, September 21, across the areas of Almería, Granada and later in the afternoon, in the Straits of Gibraltar and the Cadiz coastline. According to the weather agency, there is also a 40% probability of rain across the region of Andalucia.

Aemet issues Costa del Sol yellow alert for gale force 7 winds
High winds will batter the Coste del Sol coastline this morning.

An Atlantic front caused instability yesterday in much of the north and east of the mainland, as well as in the Balearic Islands. Aemet also predicts that some of the rainfall could be strong and persistent in Catalonia today.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --

The agency has also issued rain and alerts, with forecasts of between 15 and 30mm of rainfall in one hour in Gerona, Barcelona, Tarragona, Valencia, Alicante, Albacete and Murcia. In addition, storms may be accompanied by hail in Valencia and Alicante. The coast of Gerona should expect rough seas with northerly force 7 winds and waves of between 2 to 3 metres expected.

Aemet puts Costa del Sol on yellow alert for gale force 7 winds
The straits of Gibraltar and the Cadiz coastline will experience gale force 7 winds late afternoon.

Southern Valencia is also forecast for winds accompanied by heavy showers in some parts of the region as was Murcia on Monday night, September 20.

As Autumn is almost here, the weather is expected to change with temperatures dropping below 20 degrees C, with wind and rain a regular occurrence.


 

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.

 


Ron Howells
https://www.euroweeklynews.com
Ron actually started his working career as an Ophthalmic Technician- things changed when, during a band rehearsal, his amplifier blew up and he couldn’t get it fixed so he took a course at Birmingham University and ended up doing a degree course. He built up a chain of electronics stores and sold them as a franchise over 35 years ago. After five years touring the world Ron decided to move to Spain with his wife and son, a place they had visited over the years, and only bought the villa they live in because it has a guitar-shaped swimming pool!. Playing the guitar since the age of 7, he can often be seen, (and heard!) at beach bars and clubs along the length of the coast. He has always been interested in the news and constantly thrives to present his articles in an interesting and engaging way.

LEAVE A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here