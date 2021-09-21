1 in 4 foreigners who visited Spain in August flew to the Balearic Islands

Data confirms that one four foreign travellers who visited Spain in August flew to the Balearic Islands.

In August, 1.29 million foreigners visited the Balearic Islands by air, which represents 25.9 per cent of the total number of foreign tourists who arrived in Spain that month, according to data from Turespaña.

This volume of foreign visitors represents an increase of 180 per cent compared to August last year, although compared to 2019, a year of historical figures, it represents a drop of 44.7 per cent.

In the whole of Spain, the entry of international tourists by plane rose 172 per cent in August compared to the same month of 2020, driven by the recovery of British tourism. However, compared to August 2019, there has been a decrease of 51.4 per cent.

In July, the arrival of international tourists through airports had increased by 108.7 per cent compared to the same month last year, to 4.4 million (58.2 per cent less than in 2019).

In the central two months of the summer holidays, Spain received 9.4 million international tourists, data that “confirms the trend of gradual recovery of international travellers”, according to the Minister of Industry, Commerce and Tourism, Reyes Maroto.

In his opinion, the progress of vaccination together with the Covid-EU digital certificate is behind this positive evolution.

“The decision of the British Government to make its travel regulations more flexible as of October 4 is a step in the right direction that will contribute to increasing mobility with our main source market.

“Spain is open to fully vaccinated residents of the United Kingdom or those travelling with negative PCR test,” added the minister in a statement.

