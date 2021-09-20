Young player’s big achievement

MANACOR DATE: Podium for young Bigastro player at the Rafa Nadal Tour de Mallorca Master Photo credit: rafanadalacademy.com

CHARO ESQUIVA came third in the Rafa Nadal Tour de Mallorca Master junior tennis tournament held recently in Manacor.

This was the second time that the young player, who is from Bigastro and belongs to the Club de Tenis de Torrevieja, has done so well as she also took third place in the same prestigious Master last year.

This time there was even more merit in Charo’s success, as she was up against players who were a year older.

Rafa Nadal himself was present at the prizegiving, where he congratulated the players and encourage them all to continue working hard at their tennis.

