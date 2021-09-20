Yolanda Diaz set to withdraw Medal of Merit from “members of the Franco dictatorship”

The Minister of Labour, Yolanda Diaz is set to withdraw the Medal of Merit from “members of the Franco dictatorship”.

A new Royal decree has been published by the Ministry of Labour which will allow for the removal of medals from people whose behaviour is considered to be “incompatible with democratic values”.

Diaz plans to withdraw the medal of merit from “members of the Franco dictatorship” who remain on the list of recipients and who also still hold the medal. The medal is considered to be one of the most important that the Spanish state can award to civilians.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



The new Royal decree was published on Monday, September 20, by the Ministry of Labour. The Royal decree updated regulations regarding the medal.

The new decree brings with it the possibility of removing medals that have already been given to “members of the repressive apparatus of Franco’s dictatorship”. It will also allow for medals to be removed from people whose conduct is “incompatible with democratic values”.

As reported by El Espanol, “Article 10 of the new regulations establishes that the Medal may be ‘subject to review’ and/or ‘withdrawn’ when ‘it is accredited that the conduct and career of the person or entity awarded is incompatible with civic and professional exemplarity’ or when the beneficiary ‘before or after the award’ has formed part ‘of the apparatus of repression of the Franco dictatorship’.”

The decree means that medals can also be withdrawn from recipients who are considered to be “responsible for acts constituting an offence” or who have “engaged in conduct incompatible with democratic values and the guiding principles for the protection of human rights”.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.