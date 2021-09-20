WATCH: Bully makes mistake of picking on junior world jiu-jitsu champion

WATCH: A bully picks on a young boy in the park, but unluckily for the bully, the boy is the junior world jiu-jitsu champion



Alex Williams, a 16-year-old boy from Teeside in the northeast of Britain was sitting on a park bench with his friend when, without a word, a man approached, and attacked them, and while his friend was completely scared by the situation, young Alex instinctively stood up and defended himself with a clear superiority, because, unfortunately for the bully, Alex has been several times the junior world jiu-jitsu champion.

In a video that has quickly gone viral – which you can view below – it is seen how Williams reacts with a double kick that sends his attacker to the ground, where he can hold him for a few moments, before, after a second attack, the aggressor decides to leave.

The skirmish ended with the attacker fleeing and Williams himself in the hospital, since in the tumult, as Alex explained later, the attacker had torn a piece of his ear.

Speaking about the incident to his local media outlet, Teeside Live, Alex told them, “I was worried that he was carrying a knife, because he was threatening to stab me, but in these situations, it’s about survival”.

Alex does hope that this incident can end up inspiring young people to stand up to bullies, as he said of the event, “It is really surreal, but I hope that it has helped to sensitise other young people like me, so that hopefully, they will be encouraged to play combat sports or learn self-defence techniques”, said Alex, as reported by 20minutos.es.

