U3A Calpe raises €250 for Red Cross

AT the first meeting for the U3A Calpe of the new season, president Liam McKervey announced that a recent appeal for support from the Red Cross has seen U3A members so far raise €250 in donations.

The Red Cross currently has 41 babies under six months in Calpe in need of food and nappies, and U3A members have been donating cash and items, providing enough food for each child.

At its most recent meeting, the U3A Calpe agreed to continue to support local children and expand its Christmas toy collection to include clothing for babies and toddlers.

Meanwhile, members were urged to continue with their donations of cash and baby supplies to the Red Cross office in Calle Maria Jorro. The president has also contacted other U3A organisations in the region to alert them to the problems currently faced by the Red Cross and praised the support already received from Vall De Pop.

The speaker at the meeting was local author Chris Hare, who gave a talk about his career as a people photographer. He then went on to illustrate how incidents from real life had been helpful to him in developing characters for his recently-published novel, and read an extract from his book.

The next U3A Calpe general meeting will be held in the Salon Balu on Thursday, October 21 at 10.30 am. The Choir, led by Mary Anderton, will be performing a selection of items as a ´taster´ for their forthcoming Christmas Carol concert on Thursday, November 25.

The choir is seeking more male voices, but all are welcome at rehearsals on Wednesdays 6 pm to 7.30 pm, in the Civic Center.

The choir also needs an accompanist. To get involved, contact Mary Anderton at www.u3a.org.

