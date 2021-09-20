The Costa del Sol mourns the passing of Annemarie Philipps, musical director and conductor of Collegium Musicum.

In loving memory

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



Annemarie Philipps

1948 – 2021

It is with the deepest sorrow that we have to announce that our Conductor, Annemarie passed away on September, 19th, 2021. Annemarie, originally from Bremen has been the musical director of Collegium Musicum since 1992 and a member since 1978.

Her vast knowledge, wonderful encouragement, infectious laughter and competent leadership will be so sorely missed by our members and the large audience that has faithfully followed her and the choir and orchestra through many years.

We will take great solace in the legacy of all the extraordinary music moments she leaves us, albeit at rehearsals, chamber music or the so many wonderful concerts we gave under her direction.

A memorial service to celebrate her life will be held later on in the year.