The Costa del Sol mourns the passing of Annemarie Philipps

By
Ron Howells
-
0

The Costa del Sol mourns the passing of Annemarie Philipps, musical director and conductor of Collegium Musicum.

In loving memory

-- ADVERTISEMENT --

Annemarie Philipps

1948 – 2021

 It is with the deepest sorrow that we have to announce that our Conductor, Annemarie passed away on September, 19th, 2021. Annemarie, originally from Bremen has been the musical director of Collegium Musicum since 1992 and a member since 1978.


Her vast knowledge, wonderful encouragement, infectious laughter and competent leadership will be so sorely missed by our members and the large audience that has faithfully followed her and the choir and orchestra through many years.

We will take great solace in the legacy of all the extraordinary music moments she leaves us, albeit at rehearsals, chamber music or the so many wonderful concerts we gave under her direction.

 


A memorial service to celebrate her life will be held later on in the year.

 

Ron Howells
https://www.euroweeklynews.com
Ron actually started his working career as an Ophthalmic Technician- things changed when, during a band rehearsal, his amplifier blew up and he couldn’t get it fixed so he took a course at Birmingham University and ended up doing a degree course. He built up a chain of electronics stores and sold them as a franchise over 35 years ago. After five years touring the world Ron decided to move to Spain with his wife and son, a place they had visited over the years, and only bought the villa they live in because it has a guitar-shaped swimming pool!. Playing the guitar since the age of 7, he can often be seen, (and heard!) at beach bars and clubs along the length of the coast. He has always been interested in the news and constantly thrives to present his articles in an interesting and engaging way.

LEAVE A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here