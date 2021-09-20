Team Europe including Spain gives billions to fight Covid.

Since the outbreak of Covid-19 in early 2020, the EU, EU Member States including Spain and financial institutions, as Team Europe, have disbursed €34 billion in support to partner countries in addressing the pandemic and its consequences, delivering on its promises with concrete results.



The disbursement already exceeds the initial €20 billion Team Europe support package pledged in spring 2020, which has now increased to €46 billion.

Commissioner for International Partnerships, Jutta Urpilainen, said, ”In spring last year, the world faced an unprecedented crisis. The international community needed to respond together. Team Europe responded by pooling our expertise and resources, drawing on our respective strengths to deliver more targeted support with greater impact. We have also adapted EU programmes to better respond to developing countries’ needs. Team Europe can be proud to have mobilised such a substantial package in just one year to support our partners around the world.”

Team Europe has already mobilised support for over 130 countries. From the overall €46 billion, €34 billion have been disbursed as of April 2021: €1.8 billion on emergency response to humanitarian needs, €6.3 billion on strengthening health, water and sanitation systems, and €25.8 billion on mitigating the social and economic consequences of the pandemic, including job losses and education.

