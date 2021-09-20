Suspected gender violence incident in Almeria leaves a young woman in the ICU

AN INCIDENCE of suspected gender violence in Almeria province has left a 25-year-old woman in the ICU of Torrecardenas University Hospital



In a suspected case of gender violence, a 25-year-old girl has been admitted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of the Torrecardenas University Hospital in the province of Almeria after allegedly being attacked by her ex-partner, who subsequently went to the police station and handed himself in.

Sources from the 112 Emergencias Andalucia reportedly informed Efe that the incident occurred at around 7am on Saturday, September 18, when 112 received a call from an individual telling them that an attack had taken place on the roundabout that connects the Almeria neighborhoods of El Alquian, El Toyo and Retamar, on the way from the airport, and in the direction of El Alquian.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



Upon receiving the call, 112 immediately mobilised patrols to the given location from the National Police and the Local Police, along with an ambulance from the Public Health Emergencies Company (EPES) 061.