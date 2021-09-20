Suspected gender violence incident in Almeria leaves a young woman in the ICU

AN INCIDENCE of suspected gender violence in Almeria province has left a 25-year-old woman in the ICU of Torrecardenas University Hospital
Sources from the 112 Emergencias Andalucia reportedly informed Efe that the incident occurred at around 7am on Saturday, September 18, when 112 received a call from an individual telling them that an attack had taken place on the roundabout that connects the Almeria neighborhoods of El Alquian, El Toyo and Retamar, on the way from the airport, and in the direction of El Alquian.
Upon receiving the call, 112 immediately mobilised patrols to the given location from the National Police and the Local Police, along with an ambulance from the Public Health Emergencies Company (EPES) 061.
The EPES medical team confirmed to 112 that they were transferring a 25-year-old woman to the Torrecardenas University Hospital in Almeria, where she was later admitted to their ICU, where, according to Efe sources, she was described as being in a stable condition after the attack.
According to the online edition of the newspaper La Voz de Almeria, the alleged aggressor had rammed into the victim’s car with his vehicle, subsequently taking her out of her car to hit her on the road, until the arrival of the first police officers made him stop, at which point the man fled the scene, but apparently later turned himself in at the Provincial Police Station in Almeria, as reported by laopiniondemalaga.es.
