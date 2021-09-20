Home News Costa de Almería Suspected gender violence incident in Almeria leaves a young woman in the...

Suspected gender violence incident in Almeria leaves a young woman in the ICU

Chris King
Image: Policia Nacional

AN INCIDENCE of suspected gender violence in Almeria province has left a 25-year-old woman in the ICU of Torrecardenas University Hospital

Sources from the 112 Emergencias Andalucia reportedly informed Efe that the incident occurred at around 7am on Saturday, September 18, when 112 received a call from an individual telling them that an attack had taken place on the roundabout that connects the Almeria neighborhoods of El Alquian, El Toyo and Retamar, on the way from the airport, and in the direction of El Alquian.

Upon receiving the call, 112 immediately mobilised patrols to the given location from the National Police and the Local Police, along with an ambulance from the Public Health Emergencies Company (EPES) 061.

The EPES medical team confirmed to 112 that they were transferring a 25-year-old woman to the Torrecardenas University Hospital in Almeria, where she was later admitted to their ICU, where, according to Efe sources, she was described as being in a stable condition after the attack.

According to the online edition of the newspaper La Voz de Almeria, the alleged aggressor had rammed into the victim’s car with his vehicle, subsequently taking her out of her car to hit her on the road, until the arrival of the first police officers made him stop, at which point the man fled the scene, but apparently later turned himself in at the Provincial Police Station in Almeria, as reported by laopiniondemalaga.es.


Chris King
Chris was born in a small village in Wales, where he ran his own successful construction company for many years, before deciding in 1990, to swap the grey skies and rain for the sunshine and lifestyle of the Costa del Sol. Late last year he made the move to Southern Portugal, and is now residing on the Algarve. Having sang and played in a rock band back in Wales, he still likes to go out and entertain in his spare time, singing in restaurants and golf clubs. Interests are of course music, especially from the 60s and 70s, movies, nice restaurants, and has a passion for graphic design and online marketing.

