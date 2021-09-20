Spanish student wins EU Contest for Young Scientists

A Spanish student is among the winners of the annual EU Contest for Young Scientists.



Carla Caro Villanova won €7,000 for her work on a support vector machine on D-Wave’s quantum annealer.

Among the many research topics were quantum computing, innovative solar cells and a statistical investigation into gender stereotyping in 5-7 year olds.

The second and third prizes were granted to projects from Bulgaria, Czechia, Ireland, Italy, Poland, Slovakia, Switzerland, Turkey, Belarus, and Canada.

Mariya Gabriel, Commissioner for Innovation, Research, Culture, Education and Youth, said, “Congratulations to all winners of this year’s contest on their outstanding achievement. The last year has shown us the importance of excellent research and innovation in overcoming crises that affect all of us. This competition celebrates a new generation of talents whose discoveries and innovations will be essential to shape the future we want to live in. I’m really proud of our youth’s exceptional work.”

The EU Contest for Young Scientists was set up by the European Commission in 1989 to encourage cooperation and exchange between young scientists and to give them the opportunity to be guided by some of Europe’s most prominent researchers. It also seeks to encourage young people to study STEM and to pursue a career in science.

