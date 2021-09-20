Spain is spending less on research and development per head despite government pledges about going green and hi-tech.



In 2020, the total government budget allocations for research and development across the EU stood at €100,786 million, equivalent to 0.8 per cent of GDP.

Over the last decade, the largest percentage increases in government budget allocations for research and development at € per person were recorded in Latvia (from €14 in 2010 to €42 in 2020), Greece (from €62 to €148) and Estonia (from €77 to €141).

In contrast, these allocations decreased in Portugal (from €92 in 2010 to €71 in 2020), Spain (from €179 to €144), Romania (from €17 to €15), France (from €253 to €235), Ireland (from €181 to €175) and Finland (from €387 to €373).

In 2020, government budget allocations for research and development at an EU level stood at €225 per person, a 22 per cent increase compared with 2010 (€184 per person). The highest allocations were recorded in Luxembourg (€648 per person), followed at a distance by Denmark (€519) and Germany (€443).

On the other hand, EU countries with the lowest research and development budget allocations per person were Romania (€15 per person), Bulgaria (€21), Hungary (€39) and Latvia (€42).

