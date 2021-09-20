Spain calls for European Military Emergency Unit against natural disasters

Spain has called for the creation of a European Military Emergency Unit to quickly and efficiently deal with natural disasters.



Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said that one of the common challenges shared by the the countries of Mediterranean is the climate emergency “which particularly affects the Mediterranean countries from an environmental, social and economic perspective.”

Spain and eight other countries have now signed a Joint Declaration that addresses the challenges countries face due to the climate emergency. “We insist on the need for the EU to take the vulnerability of our ecosystems into account when formulating its energy and climate policy, and to assess the capacity of each state to contribute to climate goals,” said Sanchez.

He also pointed out that the consequences of climate change are a problem that concerns everyone and thanked the firefighting personnel who “risk their lives to defend the lives of their compatriots”.

The Euro-Mediterranean Group was formed in 2014 as an informal forum to bring the positions of Mediterranean countries closer together in EU negotiations. It is currently made up of Spain, France, Italy, Greece, Portugal, Malta and Cyprus, with Croatia and Slovenia, which recently joined. This initiative was led by Spain, which is committed to a ‘plural and diverse’ EuroMed in order to strengthen the positions of the nine Member States within the EU.

