Slowdown rumours rejected

MAYORS in some of the 10 towns covered by the Torrevieja Heath district accused Ribera Salud of a go-slow.

There had been a noticeable drop-off in material and human resources, they maintained, less than a month before the company’s outsourced concession comes to an end on October 15 and the Health district reverts to the public sector.

Earlier this summer unions representing medical staff also complained that the high season Emergencies programme was slimmed-down compared to other years, the mayors pointed out to the local Spanish media.

The Health district management denied that services were slowing down, although Guardamar’s mayor, Jose Luis Saez, said the town hall’s Health department had been forced to ask the Generalitat to restore the Campico auxiliary centre.

Ribera Salud had decided not renew Campico’s primary care contract and users had to go into the centre of Guardamar to see a doctor, Saez said.

Rejecting the go-slow claims, Ribera Salud declared that it had not reduced activities.

“We have offered the best possible attention during the concessionary period and will continue to do so until the last day that management is in our hands,” the company insisted.