Slowdown rumours rejected

Linda Hall
GUARDAMAR: Town hall has complained at reduced Health coverage Photo credit: Rodriguillo

MAYORS in some of the 10 towns covered by the Torrevieja Heath district accused Ribera Salud of a go-slow.

There had been a noticeable drop-off in material and human resources, they maintained, less than a month before the company’s outsourced concession comes to an end on October 15 and the Health district reverts to the public sector.

Earlier this summer unions representing medical staff also complained that the high season Emergencies programme was slimmed-down compared to other years, the mayors pointed out to the local Spanish media.

The Health district management denied that services were slowing down, although Guardamar’s mayor, Jose Luis Saez, said the town hall’s Health department had been forced to ask the Generalitat to restore the Campico auxiliary centre.

Ribera Salud had decided not renew Campico’s primary care contract and users had to go into the centre of Guardamar to see a doctor, Saez said.

Rejecting the go-slow claims, Ribera Salud declared that it had not reduced activities.


“We have offered the best possible attention during the concessionary period and will continue to do so until the last day that management is in our hands,” the company insisted.

Linda Hall
Linda came to Spain to live when she was 24, just over 52 years ago, and her husband is Spanish. She began writing for English-language local newspapers in the mid-1970s and hasn’t stopped since! She leads a Spanish life, which she believes is vital when conveying the news to English-speaking residents, and along the way she produced two editions of Expand Your Spanish, helping English-speakers to enlarge their knowledge of the language. She was excited to be in at the birth of the Euro Weekly News in 1999 and is still passionately writing for the paper 22 years later.

