Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez has delayed a trip to the US to visit La Palma. The Islanders’ safety, despite a volcanic eruption, is “guaranteed” he pledged.

Military and Guardia Civil have been deployed to monitor the volcanic situation and assist in evacuation efforts in La Palma. At least 5,000 people have been evacuated so far, but more are on standby to leave their homes if needed. La Palma island has a population of 80,000.

Sanchez called for calm. “Enough troops are available to face any type of contingency. Everything is going according to plan, and therefore the priority is to guarantee the safety of the citizens of La Palma who could be affected as a consequence of this eruption,” he said.

The Red Cross are “providing care and providing food for those affected who have had to leave their homes,” Sanchez added.

The Cumbre Vieja volcano last erupted in 1971 and before that in 1949. For weeks the area surrounding the volcano has been hit by earthquakes and tremors as the lava bubbled below the surface of La Palma.

Sanchez is due to travel to New York to attend the UN General Assembly this week.

