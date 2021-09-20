Red Cross steps in and helps 376 people arriving in Almeria by boat over the course of a single weekend.

Emergency volunteers from the Spanish Red Cross in Almeria have mobilised and over the weekend assisted 376 people. There were involved in a staggering 31 missions over the weekend.

The Red Cross’ immediate response teams in emergencies and humanitarian aid for immigrants (ERIE-AHI) did not stop all weekend and provided both humanitarian care and health assistance to. They were able to help out all the people who arrived by boat including women and children.

On Friday, September 17, the volunteers were able to help out 135 people who had headed to Almeria by boat. On Saturday 12 boats arrived with 166 people aboard.

On Sunday the numbers were slightly less, but the Red Cross were still involved in assisting 75 migrants over the course of eight missions.

The work of the Red Cross over the weekend was “very intense”. They were able to meet all the needs of the men, women and children who needed their help. This included healthcare, searching for family members and transferring people to hospital too.

Luckily most of the people that were rescued were said to be in good condition with only minor injuries and no serious injuries were reported over the weekend.

The Red Cross is made up of many volunteers including doctors, nurses, rescuers, humanitarians and health technicians amongst others.

