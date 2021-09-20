Real Madrid take three points from Valencia to top La Liga

REAL MADRID took all three points from a tough away match against Valencia to go top of La Liga



Real Madrid travelled to the Mestalla stadium to play against Valencia in LaLiga Santander on Sunday, September 19, and came away with a 2-1 win, to stay at the top of the table, although it was not the best match they had ever produced, winning with a Vinicius shot that took a deflection off the Valencia defender, Foulquier, and then a winner from Karim Benzema that he scored mostly with his shoulder.

Jose Bordalas must be credited with the way he has coped with his new side, which now only contains Gaya, Soler, and Guedes from the glory days of a not so distant past, and with Carlos Soler lasting only 15 minutes before having to be replaced, he had to quickly mend the formation, with Madrid’s coach – in his 800th match as a top-flight manager – having his share of headaches when Dani Carvajal was also forced off with an injury.

Gabriel Paulista’s header came closest to breaking the deadlock, bringing a fine save from Thibaud Courtois in the process, but they had to wait for the second half for Los Che striker Hugo Duro to claim his first goal for the club on 65 minutes, to edge the hosts in front, finding space at the far post before firing low past Courtois.

Ancelotti’s side however showed great resilience and quality right up until the final minutes as they searched for the equaliser, with Benzema feeding Vinicius in the 87th minute, whose shot went in via a nasty deflection off Foulquier, and then, just two minutes later, it was the Brazilian’s turn to set his skipper up, as Benzema somehow bundled Vinicuis’ cross into the Valencia net off his shoulder, and the three points were in the bag.