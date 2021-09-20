Readers split over mandatory vaccines for health workers

A RECENT Euro Weekly News poll over whether health workers should be forced to have vaccines has split reader opinions, with some arguing in defence of human rights and others putting the needs of vulnerable patients first.

The poll asking whether vaccines should be mandatory for health workers, saw a narrow majority of 59.5 per cent of EWN readers saying they believe workers should be forced to have the vaccine to keep their jobs.

Meanwhile, a further 40.5 per cent said they believed it was up the individual to choose whether they had the jab.

The controversial issue of mandatory vaccines for some workers sparked lively debate among EWN readers on Facebook following the news that France had fired 3,000 health care professionals who refused to be vaccinated.

Many readers told the EWN they thought it was the responsibility of those looking after the vulnerable to protect their patients, with one man, Kenneth Carslund, saying: “If they want to work in that area yes. They are there to heal and protect. Not to in the worst case kill.”

Another reader, Denice Carter, argued that other vaccines are already mandatory for health workers.

She said: “I had to have the flu jab when working for the NHS so yes you should. That´s what your job is all about, looking after others.”

However, others took to Facebook to slam the decision of some countries to enforce vaccines, saying it failed workers´ human rights.

Mark Hatchett said: “No, they shouldn´t have to, it´s their personal choice to take it or not, same as every citizen´s choice.”

Countries including the UK, Italy and France have all made vaccines mandatory for some health workers.

