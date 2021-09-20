Princess Beatrice has given birth. The baby was born on Saturday September 18, at 11.42pm at the Chelsea and Westminster Hospital, London.



The baby girl weighs a healthy 6 pounds and 2 ounces.

According to reports, grandparents and great-grandparents have been informed and are “delighted with the news.”

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



Princess Beatrice and her husband, Italian property magnate Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, have thanked staff at the hospital.

Beatrice is step-mother to Christopher Woolf, Edoardo’s son from his first marriage.

Their new baby is the Queen’s 12th great-grandchild.

Princess Beatrice, 32, married Edoardo in an intimate lockdown wedding in Windsor in July, attended by the Queen, Prince Philip, Sarah Ferguson, Prince Andrew, and Princess Eugenie.

Due to lockdown restrictions, the couple’s initial wedding had to be cancelled, but they decided to hold a secret ceremony behind closed doors as soon as the restrictions were lifted.

Her father, the Duke of York, escorted her down the aisle and held a reception at his Windsor mansion, The Royal Lodge.

Christopher Woolf, known affectionately as Woolfie, served as best man and pageboy.

For the occasion, Beatrice, who is ninth in line to the throne, borrowed one of the Queen’s gowns, which she paired with a dazzling diamond tiara.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, please remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and follow us on Facebook and Instagram