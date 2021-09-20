Expats slam political correctness

READERS have overwhelmingly voted to say they believe political correctness has gone too far.

Following the news that a recent collection by Spanish design house Balenciaga had been accused of cultural appropriation, the Euro Weekly News asked its readers what they thought about whether political correctness had gone too far.

A huge 96.6 per cent told us they believed we are all now too politically correct, meanwhile just 3.4 per cent said they only thought political correctness had gone too far in some ways.

The issue saw large numbers of readers get in touch to share their thoughts, with many enthusiastically agreeing that it has gone too far.

Ian Forrest said: “Yes 100%.”

Meanwhile, Annick Mizel said: “Yes, yes, yes.”

Spanish brand Balenciaga was earlier this month accused of cultural appropriation after revealing its ‘Tropme-L’oeil’ sweatpants which come complete with an exposed boxer short over the waistband, a fashion choice made famous during the 90s in hip-hop culture.

TikTok user @ mr200m__ posted a video where he commented on the sweatpants and said: “This feels racist. This feels very racist, guys”

“They have woven these boxers inside the trousers.”

The video has been viewed over one and a half million times and was captioned: “You know when something feels racist @sxbwxyy I have questions.”

Other users later agreed, with one saying: “Black men being discriminated against and devalued for sagging pants and Balenciaga is profiting off the style. Crazy how it’s ghetto until they put a price on it.”

