Over 300,000 people in Spain have refused to be vaccinated against Covid in the last 7 months.

The ongoing vaccination programme in Spain is progressing well but from the beginning of February until the beginning of September a staggering 327,129 vaccinations have been refused. These refusals have either been when a person was given an appointment to attend or when the actually attended their appointment. These figures were provided by the government to a deputy from the Vox parliamentary group at the Congress of Deputies.

The vaccination programme began earlier this year and as of February 1, according to 20 minutes nearly 400,000 people in Spain had been fully vaccinated against the coronavirus pandemic. There were a further 1 million plus people who had received a single dose of one of the vaccines and were partially vaccinated.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



According to latest data available from Friday, September 17, a staggering 75.4 per cent of the population in Spain are now fully vaccinated against the coronavirus pandemic.

A grand total of 78.8 per cent of the population have received a single dose of one of the vaccines, according to figures provided by the Ministry of Health. The Ministry of Health also says that over 69 million doses of the various vaccines have been administered across Spain.

According to the government it is not possible to provide full data on how and why people have refused to be vaccinated. This is due to the fact that the REGVACU vaccination register does not separate the reasons by the brand or by dose, and “such information is not obligatory and therefore is not reported by the competent authorities of the Autonomous Communities”.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.